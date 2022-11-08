Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Noah Morgan, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 summer term at Community College of Vermont. Full-time students must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 for this honor.

• The following area students were named to the student honors list for the summer term at Community College of Vermont, which honors part-time students with a GPA of 4.0:

Ada Brown, of Brattleboro

Cheryl Christophe, of Brattleboro

Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro

Chelsea Lawson, of Brattleboro

Krystal Martin, of Dummerston

Ethan Gray, of East Dummerston

Brooke Chaney, of Guilford

Brooke Covey, of Putney

Paul Jerz, of Townshend

Alexis Grisales, of West Dover

Zachary Condon, of Whitingham

Brianne Trudeau, of Wilmington