• Noah Morgan, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 summer term at Community College of Vermont. Full-time students must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the student honors list for the summer term at Community College of Vermont, which honors part-time students with a GPA of 4.0:
Ada Brown, of Brattleboro
Cheryl Christophe, of Brattleboro
Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro
Chelsea Lawson, of Brattleboro
Krystal Martin, of Dummerston
Ethan Gray, of East Dummerston
Brooke Chaney, of Guilford
Brooke Covey, of Putney
Paul Jerz, of Townshend
Alexis Grisales, of West Dover
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham
Brianne Trudeau, of Wilmington