• Emma Griffith, of West Halifax, graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. in May. Griffith received a master of business administration, and a certificate in innovation and new venture management.
• Payton Marie Lawrence, of Guilford, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Madison Anyan, of Townshend.
Ada Brown, of Brattleboro.
Ethan Gray, of East Dummerston.
Kestrel Voulgarakis, of Wilmington.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99:
Monique Carson, of Brattleboro.
Dawn Cutter, of Vernon.
Emily Hurley, of Brattleboro.
India Martin, of Brattleboro.
Lacy Slade, of Guilford.
Noah Sherrill, of Putney.
Ellery Witman, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the honor’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0 while attending part time:
Brooke Chaney, Guilford.
Sarah Eberhard, of Londonderry.
Melissa French, of Bellows Falls.
Alexis Grisales, of West Dover.
Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.
Chelsea Hormor, of Brattleboro.
Christina Howe, of Brattleboro.
Paul Jerz, of Townshend.
Danielle Labrecque, of Brattleboro.
Celine Morin, of Brattleboro.
Lori Morse, of Putney.
Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.
Katherine Ray, of Brattleboro.
Simon Reynolds, of Brattleboro.
Rachael Rooney, of Brattleboro.
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro.
Paolo Simeti, of Newfane.
Ilene Sweeney, of Guilford.
Rebecca Tatkovsky, of Brattleboro.
• Putney native Angel Baikakedi, a graduate of Putney School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were awarded The Helen W. Clark Prize in conjunction with the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies Awards, given by the visual arts faculty for the best Plan of Concentration in the fine arts at Emerson College in Boston:
James Surfus, of Brattleboro, is a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in self-designed.
Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, is a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in self-designed.
• Caya Greenspan-Layman, of Wilmington, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a minor in creative and professional writing.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at American International College in Springfield, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro.
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon.
• Caya Greenspan-Layman, of Wilmington, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.