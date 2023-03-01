RIT
The following are students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
• Eli Leclaire, of Brattleboro, who is in the electrical engineering program.
• Travis Meggiolaro, of Dummerston, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
• Niko Huber, of South Londonderry, who is in the new media interactive development program.
St. Lawrence
Hana Kusumi, South Londonderry, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.
Champlain
Grace Guild, of Bellows Falls, was named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
Emerson
The following are students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Emerson College in Boston, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
• Daisy Macdonald, of Hinsdale, N.H., is majoring in creative writing BFA and is a member of the class of 2025.
• Carly Gallivan, of West Dover, is majoring in political communication and is a member of the class of 2026.
• Katie Jarvis-Storesc of Putney, is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the class of 2026.
Vermont Tech
Rio Coursen, of Putney, has been named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Vermont Tech. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor. Coursen is in the Bachelor Of Science Computer Software Engineering program.
Wentworth
Luke Williams, of Guilford, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.