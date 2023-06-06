• Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Meyer has a primary major of Health Sci / Pre-PA.
• Angelo Domina, of Brattleboro, was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in political science at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I.
• The following area students recently presented original research, creative works and academic presentations at the annual Connected Learning Symposium at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.:
Kaie Quigley, of West Wardsboro, presented work done by the staff of the 1851 Chronicle, Lasell’s student-run newspaper, for which Quigley was co-editor-in-chief.
Sophia Mark, of Brattleboro, participated in a ceramics presentation, “Perseverance Pays Off.”
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Kaie Quigley of West Wardsboro.
Lacy Hudson of Grafton.
• The following area students earned degrees at Clark University’s 119th Commencement ceremonies in Worcester, Mass.:
Abbe Kathryn Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
Kai S. Hammond, of Putney, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Physics.
Jack T. Langeloh, of Putney, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
• Stephen Borst, a junior at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., majoring in English has been named to the deans list for the spring semester, having achieved a GPA of 3.67. In order to be placed on the Deans List at Old Dominion, a student must attain a GPA of 3.40 or higher.
• Liliana Buettner, of Dummerson, was recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow in Theatre Arts during the annual Honors Convocation at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. on May 3. Fellows serve as student assistants in their major department and receive a tuition credit.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at American International College in Springfield, Mass., having earned a GPA between 3.3 and 4.0:
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro.
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
John Peloso, of Townshend.
Sydney Henry, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.25 or higher:
Owen Ameden, of Jamaica.
Arin Bates, of West Wardsboro.
• Jesse Dykes, of West Wardsboro, a sophomore majoring in computer science, has been named a Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.