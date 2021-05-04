Abigail Dryden, of Londonderry, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for 2020 fall semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.
Lucas J. Newton, of Townshend and a first semester junior at The University of Vermont, was inducted into the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society on April 8. The ceremony, hosted by the UVM Department of History, honored seniors or juniors with 15 or more earned credit hours and a minimum GPA of 3.6 in history.
Payton Lawrence, of Guilford, was recognize by Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J., for Outstanding Achievement in Equine Studies during a virtual academic awards ceremony held April 22.