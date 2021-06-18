• The following area students received degrees from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., on May 8:
Joshua Webster, of Hinsdale, N.H., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Kayle Hussey, of Hinsdale, N.H., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Michael Sawitz, of West Dover, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
• Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.
• Venus Fu, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, with a primary major of health science/pre-physician assistant.
Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro, with a primary major of health science and pre-physical therapy.
Nathan Claussen, of Townshend, with a primary major of sport management.
• Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semster at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, was named to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.80 or higher for this honor. Millerick is enrolled in the general business program at WNE.
• John Fryberger, of Chesterfield, N.H., recently graduated from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. last weekend. Fryberger, majoring in economics, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
• Nathaniel Tyler, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• Theron Wilkinson, of Bellows Falls, graduated from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology at Vermont Tech in the spring of 2021. Students received a high school diploma and gained credits toward their first year of college.