• Kim Amidon, of Vernon, was named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Amidon is majoring in BA/MA mathematics.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, having earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher:
Jonathan Burns, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Joshua Burns, of Chesterfield, N.H.
• Joshua Burns, of Chesterfield, N.H. graduated this spring from Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio, with an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering.
• Michelle Marchica, of Westminster, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for this honor.
• The following area students graduated this spring from Vermont Tech in Randolph:
Heather Benson, of Bellows Falls, earned a Associate of Science in nursing.
Teagan Bacon, of Bellows Falls, earned a Bachelor of Science in electromechanical engineering technology.
Emily Mleczko, of Putney, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Payton Lawrence, of Guilford, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies: Equine Science and Equine Business Management, summa cum laude, from Cetenary University in Hackettstown, N.J.
• Suzanne Margaret Allen, of Stratton, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College, in New London, Conn. on May 22. Allen majored in ACS Certified-Chem/Biochem.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Connecticut College in New London, Conn.:
Gus Williams, of Guilford, Class of 2025, dean's high honors, undeclared
Suzanne Allen, of Stratton, Class of 2022, dean's high honors, ACS Certified-Chem/Biochem.
• Remus Harris, of Brattleboro, was named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Claire Holmes, of Wardsboro.
Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls.
• Sarah Butterfield, of Vernon, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Sam Cowles, of South Londonderry, graduated in May from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Cowles graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy.
• Mary Ellis, of Vernon, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Riley Barton, of South Newfane, was named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.85 or higher for this honor.
• Wyatt Rosinski, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.69 for this honor. Hodsden is a nursing major at Plymouth State.
• Amy Johnston Speno, of Brattleboro, earned a Master of Social Work in May from the College of Health & Human Services at Widener University in Chester, Pa.
• The following area students graduated this spring from the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn.:
Adam Culver, of Grafton.
Owen Rounds, of Westminster.
Silas Holmes, of Wardsboro.
• Kaylynn Marie Gaskell, of West Halifax, was named to dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students graduated on June 2 from Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass.:
Kaylynn Gaskell, of West Halifax.
Branden Farr, of Hinsdale, N.H.
• Luke Williams, of Guilford, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
• The following area students graduated this spring from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont:
Mariah Hazard, of Jamaica, Bachelor of Arts in media and communication.
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Arts in art.
Owen Sniatkowski, of East Dover, Bachelor of Arts in history.
Anthony Martinez, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in physical education.