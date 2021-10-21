The following area students recently matriculated as first-year students at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.:
• Charlotte Croft, of West Dover. Croft is a graduate of Holderness School.
• Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry. Kujovsky is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.
• Ethan Paasche, of Guilford, recently graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., with the Class of 2021. Paasche, a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School, majored in mathematical economics at Colgate. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude in May.
• Jasmine Denny, of Whitingham, is among the new and returning students enrolled at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for fall 2021.
• Ruby Powers, of Dummerston, has enrolled at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall semester. Powers’ selected major is marketing.
• The following area students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the summer 2021 student honors list, which recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average:
• Grace Brissette, of Bellows Falls.
• Cheryl Christophe, of Brattleboro.
• Amanda Conley, of Brattleboro.
• Rena Dimes, of Brattleboro.
• Art Miess, of Brattleboro.
• Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.
• Jason Trigg, of Brattleboro.
• Brooke Chaney, of Guilford.
• Mark Geno, of Guilford.
• Cecil McLaury, of Guilford.
• Kathleen Sullivan, of Jacksonville.
• Emma Lane, of Jamaica.
• Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.