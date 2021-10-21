Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The following area students recently matriculated as first-year students at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.:

• Charlotte Croft, of West Dover. Croft is a graduate of Holderness School.

• Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry. Kujovsky is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.

• Ethan Paasche, of Guilford, recently graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., with the Class of 2021. Paasche, a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School, majored in mathematical economics at Colgate. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude in May.

• Jasmine Denny, of Whitingham, is among the new and returning students enrolled at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for fall 2021.

• Ruby Powers, of Dummerston, has enrolled at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall semester. Powers’ selected major is marketing.

• The following area students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the summer 2021 student honors list, which recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average:

• Grace Brissette, of Bellows Falls.

• Cheryl Christophe, of Brattleboro.

• Amanda Conley, of Brattleboro.

• Rena Dimes, of Brattleboro.

• Art Miess, of Brattleboro.

• Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.

• Jason Trigg, of Brattleboro.

• Brooke Chaney, of Guilford.

• Mark Geno, of Guilford.

• Cecil McLaury, of Guilford.

• Kathleen Sullivan, of Jacksonville.

• Emma Lane, of Jamaica.

• Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.