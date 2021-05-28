• Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, recently performed in the University of Findlay's spring brass and strings recital in Findlay, Ohio. Kocsis performed "Badinage" by Eugene Bozza on the trumpet.
• Olivia Renee Ortlieb, of Dummerston, was named to the Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Cassandra Dunn, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean's List Honors for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Dunn is studying Theatre at UE.
• Emma E. Griffith, of Halifax, graduated Cum Laude from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and business in the liberal arts.
• Mikayla G. Lathrop, of South Londonderry, graduated Cum Laude from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies-mathematics. Lathrop attended Stratton Mountain School.
• Rebecca Best, of Bellows Falls, was named to the Dean's List for the 2021 winter term at the Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for this honor.
• Kari Sparks, of Vernon, earned a Master of Science in environmental management from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.
• Thomas Salmon, of Bellows Falls, was named to the President's List for the 2021 winter term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• Cassandra Viado, of Putney, was named to the President's List for the 2021 winter term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• Erin Morrison, of Londonderry, was named to the Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Morrison's major is listed as Design BS.
• The following area students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., over the weekend of May 22 and May 23:
- Rebecca Gringeri, of Hinsdale, N.H., BS degree in human developmnt and family studies.
- Katrina Ewens, of Londonderry, graduated Honors with a AAS degree in applied animal science.
- Tom Burrows, of Brattleboro, BS degree in nutritional sciences.
- Tyler Germain, of Brattleboro, BS degree in business administration - marketing.
- Tessa Tavares, of Putney, MSW degree in social work.
- Alyson Jacobs, of Stratton, BS degree in business administration - entrepreneurial studies.
• Joshua Burns, of Chesterfield, N.H., was named to the Dean's Honor List for the 2021 spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor. Burns is majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, was named to the Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Harris is studying music therapy.