• Remus Harris, of Brattleboro, recently graduated with a Certificate from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. Harris was named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• Emily Harris, of Bellows Falls, was named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69:
Haley McAllister, of Putney.
Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Noah Distefano, of West Townshend.
Jenna Robinson, of East Dover.
Jairen Sanderson, of West Townshend.
• Stephen Borst, a junior at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia majoring in English was named to the deans list for the 2022 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 4.0.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Cameron Allembert, of Whitingham.
Keegan Allembert, of Whitingham.
Sally Densmore, of Wilmington.
Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington.
Maria Page, of West Halifax.
Jordan Wright, of Brattleboro.
• Haley Frechette, of Dummerston, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Frechette is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
• Keigan Illingworth, of Westminster, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham:
Dimitri Seger, of Chesterfield, N.H., high honors.
Shayni Owens, of Hinsdale, N.H., highest honors.
Avery VanHendrick, of Brookline, high honors.
Emily Hoos, of West Wardsboro, honors.
• Michelle Marchica, of Westminster, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for this honor.
• Hayden Reed, of Jacksonville, was named to the graduate student dean’s list for 2022 fall 2022 semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, having earned a GPA of 3.0 or better:
Allura Cameron, of Londonderry, majoring in medical laboratory sciences.
Madeline Prouty, of Londonderry, majoring in professional nursing.
Elijah Ghia, or Saxtons River, majoring in community-centered design.
Ella Bursky, of Westminster, majoring in psychological science.
Owen James, of Brattleboro, undeclared major.
Julia Luna, of Brattleboro, majoring in English.
Jasmine Wegiel, of Brattleboro, majoring in psychological science.
Westerly Gooley, of Brattleboro, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Dylan Ray, of Brookline, majoring in business administration.
Alexander Urbaska, of Newfane, majoring in business administration.
Emmett Dews, of East Dummerston, majoring in microbiology and graduate microbiology & molecular genetics.
Maxwell Naylor, of East Dummerston, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Corissa Freeman, of West Dover, majoring in exercise science.
Justin Fusco, of West Wardsboro, majoring in business administration.
Bailey Boyce, of Whitingham, majoring in studio art.
Christos Contakos, of Whitingham, majoring in linguistics.
Molly Wrathall, of Whitingham, majoring in early childhood preschool.
Rose Summerlin, of Brattleboro, majoring in anthropology.
Charles Galanes, of Brattleboro, majoring in business administration.
Edith Cay, of Brattleboro, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Nina Singleton-Spencer, of Newfane, majoring in psychological science and studio art.
Chandre Pero, of Putney, majoring in professional nursing.
Max Tiffen, of West Wardsboro, majoring in Russian/East European studies and economics.
• Nathaniel Macintosh, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the College of the Holey Cross in Worcester, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.