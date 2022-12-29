• Kaie Quigley, a Lasell University student from West Wardsboro, shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Quigley presented "Red for Threads," a professional clothing drive program focused on increased awareness of young adult homelessness. Quigley and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing course at the Newtown, Mass. school embarked on the semester-long project with two aims: create a new program for the Red Sox Foundation that will raise funds and have a positive impact on local Boston communities, and generate a marketing plan to go along with it.