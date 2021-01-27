Keighan Eaker, of Jamaica, graduated with a Master of Arts in Education from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont following the successful completion of the fall semester in December. Graduates will be recognized during the 234th Commencement.
Sydney Hescock, of Wardsboro, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA 3.5 or higher for this honor.
Amy Yannizze, a marketing major from Brattleboro, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.:
Connor Corbeil, of Brattleboro;
Venus Fu, of Brattleboro;
Abigail Sargent, of Dummerston;
Nathaniel Tyler, of Brattleboro.
Brianna Jobst, of Vernon, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or high for this honor. Jobst is majoring in business sdministration-management.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.:
Nicholas Campbell, Brattleboro, majoring in health science and pre-physical therapy;
Nathan Claussen, of Townshend, majoring in sport management;
Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, majoring in health science/pre-physician assistant;
Danielle Wood, of Putney, majoring in therapeutic recreation.
Rebecca St. Pierre, of Newfane, is among the 56 students who graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center this past fall. St. Pierre graduated with their Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Ava Zizza, of Wilmington, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce & Business Administration from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, during its fall commencement on Dec. 12.
Emma Krzeminski, a 2020 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. She is a freshman at the College of Arts and Sciences.
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earning a GPA of 3.3 or higher at American International College in Springfield, Mass.:
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro;
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon.