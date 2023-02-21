• Logan Lisai, son of Shane and Kristie Lisai of Bellows Falls, was named to the first honors dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Lisai is a sophomore majoring in finance in the Carroll School of Management.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Matthew J. Deutsch, of Spofford, N.H.
Emeline L. Stewart, of Wilmington, Vermont.
• Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, has been named to the president's list for the 2022 fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students recently graduated from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont:
Noah Distefano, of West Townshend.
Veronica Stevens, of Newfane.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.:
Cassidy Gallivan, of West Dover.
Avery White, of Townshend.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn.:
William Frank, of South Londonderry.
Caroline Mehner, of West Wardsboro.
Owen Rounds, of Westminster.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.:
Madison Haskell, of Bellows Falls.
Haley Covillion, of Bellows Falls.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Northern Vermont University, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:
Samantha Martin, of Brattleboro.
Fiona Perez Razzaque, of Brattleboro.
Lauren Shott, of Stratton.
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2022 fall semester at Northern Vermont University, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Gregory Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro.
Tysea Kurjiaka, of Londonderry.
Eva Paré, of Londonderry.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Kim Amidon, of Vernon.
Nicholas Douglass, of Saxtons River.
Venus Fu, of Brattleboro.
Abigail Sargent, of Dummerston.