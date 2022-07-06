• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I, having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Elijah Cooper, class of 2024, of Brattleboro.
Meagan Kelly, class of 2024, of Westminster.
• Ryan Boggio, of Hinsdale, N.H., graduated from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn., in May.
• The following area students graduated in May from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.
Colin Costa-Walsh, of Putney, graduated Cum Laude with a BS in cinema and photography.
Logan Cota, of Bellows Falls, graduated with a BS in business administration.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, having earned a GPA of 3.85 or better for highest honors, 3.65 to 3.84 for high honors or 3.5 to 3.64 for honors:
Emma Breslend, of Chesterfield, N.H. earning high honors.
Dimitri Segern of Chesterfield, N.H., earning honors.