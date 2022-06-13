• Acesta Frye-Panther, of Marlboro, was honored with the Dr. Loron C. Bronson Award during the Marlboro Institute graduation ceremony held May 6 at Emerson College in Boston. The award encourages undergraduate work in classics. Frye-Panther, majoring in self-designed, is a member of the Class of 2022.
• Hannah Gantt, of Vernon, was named to the Provost's List for the 2022 spring semester at Troy University in Troy, Al. Students must earn a GPA of 3.65 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students graduated this spring from Community College of Vermont:
Evan Tyler Bernard, of Townshend
John H. Clark, of Brattleboro
Alejandro S. Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro
Rena Tian Dimes, of Brattleboro
Nolen William Donovan, of Rockingham
Mark Geno, of Guilford
Emma Paige Lane, of Jamaica
Griffin Scott Lynde, of Brattleboro
Cecil Warren McLaury, of Guilford
Art J. Miess, of Brattleboro
Alyssa Anne O’Brien, of Brattleboro
Brooke Paquette, of Brattleboro
Eva Reneé Paré, of Londonderry
Tristan Moser Poplar, of Wilmington
Amanda Rae Tuttle, of Brattleboro
Lauren Bridget Shott, of Stratton
Morgan Lynn Stevens, of Grafton
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Sally Densmore, of Wilmington
Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington
Sapphire Joy, of Bellows Falls
Rowan Kidder, of Jacksonville
Rebekah Lazarek, of Westminster
Jairen Sanderson, of West Townshend
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro
Aaron Soskin, of Wilmington
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Noah Distefano, of West Townshend
Maria Page, of West Halifax
Jenna Robinson, of East Dover
Owen Sniatkowski, of East Dover
Veronica Stevens, of Newfane
• Haley Covillion, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.
• The following area students graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on May 22:
Nicholas M. Mitchell, of Westminster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with high honors in computer science. Mitchell is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
Andrew M. Foster, of Putney, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture & the Arts.
• Mary Ellis, of Vernon, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Gabrel Vanni-Phillips, of Newfane, was named to the provost's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 4.0 for the 2022 spring semester.