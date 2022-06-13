Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Acesta Frye-Panther, of Marlboro, was honored with the Dr. Loron C. Bronson Award during the Marlboro Institute graduation ceremony held May 6 at Emerson College in Boston. The award encourages undergraduate work in classics. Frye-Panther, majoring in self-designed, is a member of the Class of 2022.

• Hannah Gantt, of Vernon, was named to the Provost's List for the 2022 spring semester at Troy University in Troy, Al. Students must earn a GPA of 3.65 or higher for this honor.

• The following area students graduated this spring from Community College of Vermont:

Evan Tyler Bernard, of Townshend

John H. Clark, of Brattleboro

Alejandro S. Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro

Rena Tian Dimes, of Brattleboro

Nolen William Donovan, of Rockingham

Mark Geno, of Guilford

Emma Paige Lane, of Jamaica

Griffin Scott Lynde, of Brattleboro

Cecil Warren McLaury, of Guilford

Art J. Miess, of Brattleboro

Alyssa Anne O’Brien, of Brattleboro

Brooke Paquette, of Brattleboro

Eva Reneé Paré, of Londonderry

Tristan Moser Poplar, of Wilmington

Amanda Rae Tuttle, of Brattleboro

Lauren Bridget Shott, of Stratton

Morgan Lynn Stevens, of Grafton

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:

Sally Densmore, of Wilmington

Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington

Sapphire Joy, of Bellows Falls

Rowan Kidder, of Jacksonville

Rebekah Lazarek, of Westminster

Jairen Sanderson, of West Townshend

Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro

Aaron Soskin, of Wilmington

• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:

Noah Distefano, of West Townshend

Maria Page, of West Halifax

Jenna Robinson, of East Dover

Owen Sniatkowski, of East Dover

Veronica Stevens, of Newfane

• Haley Covillion, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.

• The following area students graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on May 22:

Nicholas M. Mitchell, of Westminster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with high honors in computer science. Mitchell is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Andrew M. Foster, of Putney, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture & the Arts.

• Mary Ellis, of Vernon, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

• Gabrel Vanni-Phillips, of Newfane, was named to the provost's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 4.0 for the 2022 spring semester.