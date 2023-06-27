• Ansley Henderson, of Brookline, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.
• Corina Mitchell, of Westminster West, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the honors list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0 as part-time students:
Angela Jardine, of Bellows Falls
Jourdan Metcalfe, of Bellows Falls.
Mya Bailey, of Brattleboro
Elijah Barrett, of Brattleboro
Eleanor Cautela-Clouet, of Brattleboro
Joseph Dwyer, of Brattleboro
Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro
Jessica Farquhar, of Brattleboro
Chelsea Lawson, of Brattleboro
Emma Li, of Brattleboro
Daelyn Lynn, of Brattleboro
Alexandra McLaughlin, of Brattleboro
Samantha Richardson, of Brattleboro
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro
Hailey Taylor, of Brattleboro
Alexandria Tupper, of Brattleboro
Kristen Miller, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Sierra Gagnon, of East Dover
Deborah Jacobs, of Guilford
Molly Peters, of Guilford
Rachael Edgar, of Newfane
Shane Martin, of Putney
Martha Jordan, of South Londonderry
Maureen Velsor, of Saxtons River
Paul Jerz, of Townshend
Kayla Pendlebury, of Vernon
Jeffrey Rivard, of West Brattleboro
Madisyn Illingworth, of Westminster
Melissa Sutton, of Wilmington
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0 as full-time students:
Wyatt Schaefer, of Bellows Falls
Noah Morgan, of Brattleboro
Avery Witman, of Brattleboro
Alexis Drake, of Dummerston
Julie Cermola, of Saxton River
Kailuna Holmes, of Townshend
Nicholas Petronic, of Townshend
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 as full-time students:
John Gibbs, of Brattleboro
Mirela Weis, of Brattleboro
Sierra Lane, of East Dummerston
Liam Mallan, of Saxtons River
Madison Anyan, of Townshend
• The following area students earned degrees this spring from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.:
Emily Harris, of Bellows Falls, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in management.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher for first honors and 3.50 to 3.79 for second honors:
Abbe Kathryn Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, second honors.
Kai S. Hammond, of Putney, second honors.
Jack T. Langeloh, of Putney, second honors.
• Liliana Buettner of Dummerson, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.