Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Ansley Henderson, of Brookline, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.

• Corina Mitchell, of Westminster West, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.

• The following area students were named to the honors list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0 as part-time students:

Angela Jardine, of Bellows Falls

Jourdan Metcalfe, of Bellows Falls.

Mya Bailey, of Brattleboro

Elijah Barrett, of Brattleboro

Eleanor Cautela-Clouet, of Brattleboro

Joseph Dwyer, of Brattleboro

Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro

Jessica Farquhar, of Brattleboro

Chelsea Lawson, of Brattleboro

Emma Li, of Brattleboro

Daelyn Lynn, of Brattleboro

Alexandra McLaughlin, of Brattleboro

Samantha Richardson, of Brattleboro

Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro

Hailey Taylor, of Brattleboro

Alexandria Tupper, of Brattleboro

Kristen Miller, of Chesterfield, N.H.

Sierra Gagnon, of East Dover

Deborah Jacobs, of Guilford

Molly Peters, of Guilford

Rachael Edgar, of Newfane

Shane Martin, of Putney

Martha Jordan, of South Londonderry

Maureen Velsor, of Saxtons River

Paul Jerz, of Townshend

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Kayla Pendlebury, of Vernon

Jeffrey Rivard, of West Brattleboro

Madisyn Illingworth, of Westminster

Melissa Sutton, of Wilmington

• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0 as full-time students:

Wyatt Schaefer, of Bellows Falls

Noah Morgan, of Brattleboro

Avery Witman, of Brattleboro

Alexis Drake, of Dummerston

Julie Cermola, of Saxton River

Kailuna Holmes, of Townshend

Nicholas Petronic, of Townshend

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 as full-time students:

John Gibbs, of Brattleboro

Mirela Weis, of Brattleboro

Sierra Lane, of East Dummerston

Liam Mallan, of Saxtons River

Madison Anyan, of Townshend

• The following area students earned degrees this spring from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.:

Emily Harris, of Bellows Falls, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in management.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher for first honors and 3.50 to 3.79 for second honors:

Abbe Kathryn Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, second honors.

Kai S. Hammond, of Putney, second honors.

Jack T. Langeloh, of Putney, second honors.

• Liliana Buettner of Dummerson, was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.