• Ozzee Haskell, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list the the 2022 winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.69 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2022 winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Michael Darcy, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Melina Nelson, of Brattleboro.
Dannielle Phillips, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Megan Shanks, of Westminster.
Rachael Morse, of Brattleboro.
Alexis Klinker, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Forrest Brooke-deBock, of Brattleboro.
Kobe Bazin, of Westminster.
• The following area students presented original design work as part of an undergraduate showcase -- Runway 2022: Reimagined -- held May 6 and 7 at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.:
Olivia Zschirnt, of Whitingham.
Sophia Mark, of Brattleboro.
• Logan Lisai, the son of Shane and Kristie Lisai of Bellows Falls, received academic honors at Boston College by making the First Honors Dean’s List for the 2021-2022 year. Lisai finished his freshman year at Boston College majoring in finance. He earned a GPA of 3.9.