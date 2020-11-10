Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, and a member of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass (in Findlay, Ohio), recently performed via livestream during Virtual Homecoming Weekend 2020 to bring Oiler spirit to alumni, parents, and friends all over the world. Selections included “The Star Spangled Banner,” UF’s “Alma Mater,” and other songs with university spirit. The band is directed by Wes King.
Corey Dunn, of Brattleboro, joined the Knox College community in Gailsburg, Ill., by enrolling for the 2020 fall term. Dunn graduated from Vermont Academy high school.