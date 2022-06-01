• Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Mary Keenan McLoughlin, of Brattleboro (BUHS 2011), was named the Outstanding Graduate Student for the 2021-2022 academic year at the May 6 Commencement ceremony at Rochester Institute of Technology, College of Art and Design in Rochester, N.Y. McLoughlin graduated with a Masters in Fine Arts from the Industrial Design Department at the school, and is pursuing a career as a toy designer. She is the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth McLoughlin of Brattleboro.
• Cassandra Dunn, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham the weekend of May 20-22:
Emma Breslend, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Rebecca Gringeri, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Rachael Girroir, of Hinsdale, N.H.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.25:
Owen Wesley Ameden, of Jamaica, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering.
Arin Catherine Bates, of West Wardsboro, a junior majoring in biology.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher:
Emma Allen, of Putney, is a political science major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Ella Bursky, of Westminster, is a psychological science major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Allura Cameron, of Londonderry, is a medical laboratory sciences major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Hayden Collins, of Putney, is a computer science major in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Christos Contakos, of Whitingham, is a linguistics major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Samantha Cragin, of Putney, is a business administration major in the Grossman School of Business.
Emmett Dews, of East Dummerston, is a microbiology major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Justin Fusco, of West Wardsboro, undeclared major, is in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Charles Galanes, of Brattleboro, is a business administration major in the Grossman School of Business.
Elijah Ghia, of Saxtons River, is an engineering major in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Janet Hawthorne, of Brattleboro, is a religion major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Abbie Hazelton, of South Londonderry, is an exercise science major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Lola Herzog, of Londonderry, is a nutrition and food sciences major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Arianna Morton, of Saxtons River, is an environmental sciences major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Lucas Newton, son of Jim and Paula Newton of Townshend, is a history major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Chandre Pero, of Putney, is a professional nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Madeline Prouty, of Londonderry, is a professional nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Dylan Ray, of Brookline, is a business administration major in the Grossman School of Business.
Stevie-Tao Roberts, of Jamaica, is a psychological science major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Zoe Schemm, of Grafton, is a global studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Alexander Urbaska, of Newfane, is a business administration major in the Grossman School of Business.