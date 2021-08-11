• The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Eve Ogdon, of Windham, class of 2022.
Zoee Blossom, of Saxtons River, class of 2023.
Lia Clark, of Saxtons River, class of 2023.
Emilia Dick Fiora Del Fabro, of Brattleboro, class of 2023.
• Lilianna Houston, of Putney, graduated from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., with a Bachelor of Science in astrophysics.
• Jessica M. Tatro, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor. Tatro, a biology major, is a member of the class of 2024.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Leah Silverman, of Brattleboro.
Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons Rivier.
Emma Krzeminski, of Whitingham.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndonville, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Kaylee Gargett, of Jamaica.
Samantha Palmer, of Townshend.
Hanna Buedinger, of Vernon.
Joseph Rafus, of Whitingham.
Laura Gypson, of Williamsville.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndonville, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:
Kseniya Gorbunova, of Brattleboro.
Samantha Martin, of Brattleboro.
Emmalee Waite, of Brattleboro.
Abbey Buedinger, of Vernon.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Laura Fryberger, of Chesterfield, N.H. Fryberger is a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in biology.
Jesse Jerome-Wrenn, of Dummerston. Jerome-Wrenn is a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in mechanical engineering.