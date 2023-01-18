• Jonathan Griffin, a sophomore Business Administration major from West Townshend, was named to the fall 2022 president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, N.C. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.
• Kaie Quigley, a Lasell University student from West Wardsboro, presented at the Newton, Massachusetts institution's annual Career Readiness Symposium. Quigley shared updates from the Lasell University student newspaper, the 1851 Chronicle. The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism, leadership, and career & self-development. Quigley is co-editor-in-chief of the 1851 Chronicle.
• Lacy Hudson, of Grafton, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Lasell University in Newtown, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Sydney Henry, of Brattleboro.
John Peloso, of Townshend.
• Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, was named to dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 for this honor. Meyer has a primary major of Health Sci / Pre-PA.
• Jonathan Burns, a Chesterfield, N.H., student majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at American International College in Springfield, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon, who majors in health science.
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro, who majors in communication.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.:
Owen Wesley Ameden, of Jamaica, a junior majoring in civil engineering.
Jesse Peter Dykes, of West Wardsboro, a freshman majoring in computer science.
Liam Ian Allan McNeil, of Brattleboro, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Michael Darcy, of Hinsdale, N.H., was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2022 fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Nolen Donovan, of Rockingham.
Kobe Bazin, of Bellows Falls.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Jaden Conkling, of Brattleboro.
Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls.