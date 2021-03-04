Chelsea D. Lee, of Vernon, was named to the Honor’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 to 3.59 for this honor. Lee is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in legal studies with a pre-law concentration program.
Angel Baikakedi, a Putney native and graduate of Putney School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.:
Hannah Kelly, majoring in nursing, is the daughter of Bridget Kelly and Patrick Kelly of Bellows Falls;
Paige Starkweather, majoring in Libl Studies/Education, is the daughter of Paula Starkweather and Peter Starkweather of Brattleboro;
Olivia Weeks, majoring in Entrepreneurship, is the daughter of Heather Brown of Vernon.
Elizabeth Longo, of West Townshend, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
Caroline Tietz, of Townshend, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Providence College in Providence, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.55 or higher for this honor. Tietz is a member of the class of 2021.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.:
Colin Costa-Walsh, of Putney;
Logan Cota, of Bellows Falls.
Mackenzie Boyle, of Jamaica, graduated from the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, N.H., in December. Boyle earned a BSENSC in EnSci:Geosystems.
Mary M Ellis, of Vernon, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. A member of the Class of 2024, Beal has not yet declared a major. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
Kim Amidon, of Vernon, was named to the Honors Program at SUNY Potsdam in New York where she is majoring in environmental studies. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
Ryan Devendorf, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. Devendorf is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in electrical and computer engineering. WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects, rather than by grade point average.
Haley Frechette, of West Dummerston, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
The following area students were named to the Student Honors List for the 2020 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, which recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 GPA:
Kyle Trombley, of Bellows Falls.
Brooke Andrews, of Brattleboro.
Sophia Capy, of Brattleboro.
Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro.
Jeffrey Kerylow, of Brattleboro.
Marshall Lazar, of Brattleboro.
Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.
Isaac Nold, of Brattleboro.
Rachel Paligo, of Brattleboro.
Jenna Rae, of Brattleboro.
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro.
Alejandro Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro.
Emily Sherburne, of East Dummerston.
Elena Kondracki, of East Dover.
Brooke Chaney, of Guilford.
Kelly Garland, of Guilford.
Samantha Morse, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Mariah Nichols, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Emma Lane, of Jamaica.
Mikaela Mellish, of Putney.
Melissa Nowers, of Putney.
Christopher Peck, of Townshend.
Melia Allen, of Vernon.
Hannah Gantt, of Vernon.
Elisabeth Keeler, of West Dover.
Callie Dix, of Wilmington.
The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, which recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA.
Amanda Conley, of Brattleboro.
Finnlay Fisher, of Brattleboro.
Charles Galanes, of Brattleboro.
Addison Worsman, of Brattleboro.
Evan Bernard, of Townshend.
Miles Anton, of West Dover.
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, which recognizes full-time students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Ulises Amaro-Crosby, of Bellows Falls.
Erin Curtis, of Bellows Falls.
Adelaide Abbott, of Brattleboro.
Lydia Hazzard Leal, of Brattleboro.
Cecil McLaury, of Brattleboro.
Paige Mellish, of Brattleboro.
Sequoyah Stevens-Mills, of Brattleboro.
Ellery Witman, of Brattleboro.
Morgan Gero, of Brookline.
Morgan Stevens, of Grafton.
Margaret Lonardo, of Guilford.
Susan Jones, of South Newfane.
Lauren Shott, of Stratton.
Molly Potter, of Westminster.
Virginia Ware, of Westminster.
Codie Wershoven, of Whitingham.
Jennifer Winte, of Whitingham.
Tristen Dionne, of Wilmington.
Izaak Park, of Wilmington.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or more:
Hope Divello, of Townshend, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Nina King, of Bellows Falls, who is in the hospitality and tourism management program.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:
Adam Culver, of Grafton.
Silas Holmes, of Wardsboro.
Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington.
Samantha Lynch, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Owen Rounds, of Westminster.
Samuel Thibault, of Williamsville.
Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.30 or higher for this honor.
Abigail Dryden, of Londonderry, was named to the Dean’s Honor list for the 2020 fall semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.
Craig Worden, a finance major from West Dummerston, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. during a commencement ceremony held in December 2020.