• Phelan Muller, of Brattleboro, received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., during the in-person commencement ceremony held May 21.
• Lila Alexander, daughter of Michael Alexander and Lisa Ford of Guilford from Guilford, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Alexander is a 2020 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School. She is majoring in psychology with a minor in leadership.
• Angel Baikakedi, a Putney native and graduate of Putney School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Arin Catherine Bates, of West Wardsboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher for this honor. Bates is a sophomore majoring in biology.
• Brianna Jobst, of Vernon, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Jobst is majoring in Business Administration-Management.
• Sarah Scarlett, of Saxtons River, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Students must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69 for this honor. Scarlett is a nursing major at Plymouth State.
• The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Lydia Finch, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Kayle Hussey, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Michael Sawitz, of West Dover.
Conor Hiner, of Brattleboro.
Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls.
Ruchan Karagoz, of Brattleboro.
Joshua Webster, of Hinsdale, N.H.
• Ben Shumlin, of Putney, graduated magna cum laude from Colorado College in Collorado Springs, Colo., with a Bachelor of Arts in art.
• Thomas Carroll, of Vernon, has been inducted into Pi Lambda Theta (PLT), one of the nation’s most prestigious education honor societies, at Curry College in Milton, Mass. In order to qualify for Pi Lambda Theta at Curry College, a student must be an education major who has earned at least 60 credits with a minimum 3.5 GPA.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.:
Tyler Godin, of Vernon.
Thomas Carroll, of Vernon.
• The following area students earned degrees from the University of Vermont in Burlington
Eben Collins, of Putney, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Science.
Adam Hinckley, of Putney, Bachelor of Arts.
Jon Spanierman, of Putney, Bachelor of Arts.
Fallon Vancor, of Bellows Falls, Bachelor of Science.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, for earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher:
Naomi Besson, of Bellows Falls.
Emmett Dews, of East Dummerston.
Chandre Pero, of Putney.
Jon Spanierman, of Putney.
Fallon Vancor, of Bellows Falls.
• Sydney Hescock, of Wardsboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Hescock is majoring in Childhood Education/Special Education at Saint Rose.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Castleton University in Castelton, Vt., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Saima Cassell, of Westminster.
Cody Cutler, of Newfane.
Mariah Hazard of Jamaica
Maureen Hughes, of Westminster.
Rebekah Lazarek, of Westminster.
Anthony Martinez, of Brattleboro.
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro.
Owen Sniatkowski, of East Dover.
• The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Castleton University in Castelton, Vt., having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Greer Bills, of Wardsboro.
Noah Distefano, of West Townshend.
Scarlett Pugliese, of South Londonderry.
Veronica Stevens, of Newfane.
• Chelsea D. Lee, of Vernon, was named to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor. During the spring semester, Lee was enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration/Paralegal Certificate/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Civil Practice/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Criminal Practice program.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.:
Jem Cohen, of Brattleboro. Cohen attended Brattleboro Union High School and is a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2024.
Emma Griffith, of Halifax. Griffith is a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2021.
• Amy Yannizze, a Marketing major from Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Students must earn a GPA between 3.5-3.99 for this honor.