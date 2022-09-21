• Matthew Trieber, of Bellows Falls, graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 6 with a Master of Arts degree.
• Seamus Butcher, of West Halifax, graduated from Emerson College in Boston in August with a BA in Media Arts Production.
• Nicholas Plants, of South Londonderry, received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science this spring from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. Plants is the son of David Plants.
• Destinee Learned, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.69 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2022 summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Kobe Bazin, of Westminster, Vermont
Miranda Blake, of Vernon
Michael Darcy, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Alexis Klinker, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Kathryn Lynch, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Samantha Mustain, of Brattleboro
Melina Nelson, of Brattleboro
Megan Shanks, of Westminster
• Samantha Mills, of Marlboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Simmons University in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.