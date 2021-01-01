Madison Fortier, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Regis College in Weston, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for this honor. Fortier is a member of the Class of 2022.
Arin Bates, of West Wardsboro, has been named a Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.80 for this honor. Bates is a freshman majoring in university studies.
Isaiah Clark, of Brattleboro, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.25 for this honor. Clark is a sophomore majoring in computer engineering.
Liam Ian Allan McNeil, of Brattleboro, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.25 for this honor. McNeil is a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for this honor.
The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Jack Armbruster, of West Dover;
Lydia Finch, of Hinsdale, N.H.;
Michael Sawitz, of West Dover;
Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls;
Joshua Webster, of Hinsdale.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
Luke Missale, of Vernon;
Kayle Hussey, of Hinsdale, N.H.;
Megan Banik, of Westminster;
Conor Hiner, of Brattleboro.
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, each earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher:
Emma Allen, of Vernon;
Kira Boucher, of Newfane;
Kai Ling Boyd, of Wilmington;
Lindsey Burnell, of Marlboro;
Madison Chase, of South Londonderry;
Joseph Conti III, of Stratton;
Olivia Genella, of Wilmington;
Eleanor Guyon, of Saxtons River;
Kyla Lavoy, of Wilmington;
Lucas Newton. of Townshend;
Cooper Pell, of Marlboro;
Mya Petrie, of Vernon;
Eve Pomazi, of Brattleboro;
Madeline Prouty, of Londonderry;
Stevie-Tao Roberts, of Jamaica;
Zoe Schemm, of Grafton;
Lauren Serafino, of Brattleboro;
Darius Shaoul, of Brattleboro;
Jon Spanierman, of Putney;
Alexander Urbaska, of Newfane;
Kassidy Walkowiak, of Whitingham.