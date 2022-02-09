• Katelynn Baldwin, of Vernon, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Vermont Technical College. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Baldwin is a student in the Certificate of Practical Nursing program.
• Emma Schneider, of Brattleboro, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Vermont Technical College. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor. Schneider is a student in the Certificate of Practical Nursing program.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, having earned a GPA of 3.65 to 3.84 for high honors:
Emma Breslend, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Dimitri Seger, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Rachael Girroir, of Hinsdale, N.H.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Paul Smith's College in Paul Smiths, N.Y.:
Brenna LaDuc, of Bellows Falls, who was also named to the fall 2021 Adirondack Scholar's list.
Owen Edwards, of Bellows Falls.
Kendra Atkin, of Bellows Falls.
• David McCooey Jr., of Londonderry, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Clarion University in Clarion, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Hailee Mattson of Dummerston, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Mattson is majoring in social work.
• Meagan Kelly, of Westminster, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. Kelly is a member of the Class of 2024.
• Austin Lilley, a senior business administration major from Bondville and a graduate of Stratton Mountain School, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont.
• Anna Seiple, of Londonderry, was named to the dean's list of the 2021 fall semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.