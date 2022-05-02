• Payton Lawrence, of Guilford, received an award for Outstanding Achievement in Equine Studies at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.H., during the school's annual Academic Awards Ceremony held on April 21. Lawrence is a senior.
• Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, has been inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators. Beal, a member of the Class of 2024, was inducted into the honor society's new chapter at Holy Cross, named Delta Omicron, in Worchester, Mass.