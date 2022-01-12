• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Sydney Henry, of Brattleboro.
John Peloso, of Townshend.
• Jonathan Griffin, a freshman accounting major from West Townshend, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.
• Sydney Hescock, of Wardsboro, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Hescock is majoring in Childhood Education/Special Education.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., having earnd a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69:
Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls.
Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls.
• Hannah Gantt, of Vernon, was named to the provost's list for the 2021 fall semester at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Student must earn a GPA of 3.65 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, in Dec. 2021:
Rebecca Gringeri, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Miranda Wilkins, of Jamaica, Vt.