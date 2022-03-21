• Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.80 or higher for this honor.
• Alexander Michael Hrabchak, of Putney, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79 for this honor. During the fall semester, Hrabchak was enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Audio Engineering with a concentration in music production program.
• The following area students were named to the president's honors list and the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:
Adam Culver, of Grafton.
Owen Rounds, of Westminster.
William Frank, of South Londonderry.
Silas Holmes, of Wardsboro.
Nora Leggiere, of Brattleboro.
Samuel Thibault, of Williamsville.
Ethan Williams, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Lia Clark, of Saxtons River, Class of 2023.
Emilia Dick Fiora Del Fabro, of Brattleboro, Class of 2023.
Alex Shriver, of Brattleboro, Class of 2025.
• Ella Warner, of Putney, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.92 or higher:
Neil Thorley, of Londonderry.
Molly O'Brien, of Vernon.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher for first honors and 3.50 to 3.79 for second honors:
Nicholas M. Mitchell, of Putney, first honors.
Andrew M. Foster, of Putney, first honors.
Jack T. Langeloh, of Putney, second honors.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lydonville, having earned a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99:
Gregory Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro.
Joseph Rafus, of Whitingham.
• Laura Gypson, of Williamsville, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Northern Vermont University, with campuses in Johnson and Lydonville. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• Elisabeth Keeler, of West Dover, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tenn., with an Associate of Science Degree in University Parallel.