• Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.80 or higher for this honor.

• Alexander Michael Hrabchak, of Putney, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79 for this honor. During the fall semester, Hrabchak was enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Audio Engineering with a concentration in music production program. 

• The following area students were named to the president's honors list and the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:

Adam Culver, of Grafton.

Owen Rounds, of Westminster.

William Frank, of South Londonderry.

Silas Holmes, of Wardsboro.

Nora Leggiere, of Brattleboro.

Samuel Thibault, of Williamsville.

Ethan Williams, of Brattleboro.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:

Lia Clark, of Saxtons River, Class of 2023.

Emilia Dick Fiora Del Fabro, of Brattleboro, Class of 2023.

Alex Shriver, of Brattleboro, Class of 2025.

• Ella Warner, of Putney, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher for this honor.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.92 or higher:

Neil Thorley, of Londonderry.

Molly O'Brien, of Vernon.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher for first honors and 3.50 to 3.79 for second honors:

Nicholas M. Mitchell, of Putney, first honors.

Andrew M. Foster, of Putney, first honors.

Jack T. Langeloh, of Putney, second honors.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lydonville, having earned a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99:

Gregory Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro.

Joseph Rafus, of Whitingham.

• Laura Gypson, of Williamsville, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Northern Vermont University, with campuses in Johnson and Lydonville. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.

• Elisabeth Keeler, of West Dover, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tenn., with an Associate of Science Degree in University Parallel.