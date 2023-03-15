• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Charlotte Croft, of West Dover, a sophomore, is a graduate of Holderness School.
Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry, a sophomore, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Amy Moore, of Brattleboro, in the Bachelor Of Science in Nursing program.
Andrew Clark, of East Dummerston, in the Bachelor Of Science in Computer Software Engineering program.
Joshua Martyn, of Vernon, in the Bachelor Of Science in Professional Pilot Technology program.
Hyim Savel, of Westminster West, in the Associate Of Applied Science in Forestry program.
Elijah Boucher, of Newfane, in the Associate Of Engineering in Computer Engineering Technology program.
• Abbe K. Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, was named to second honors on the Clark University dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Students must earn a GPA between 3.5 to 3.79 for this honor.
• Elijah Cooper, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Lia Clark, of Saxtons River, Class of 2023.
Kathleen Dole, of Bellows Falls, Class of 2026.
Alex Shriver, of Brattleboro, Class of 2025.
Will Taggard, of Brattleboro, Class of 2026.
• Ella Vilozny, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Emmanuel College in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Kiera Noble, of Guilford, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Owen Rounds, of Westminster, was named to the president's honors list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.