The following area students were named to the President’s Honors List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., having earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher:
Adam Culver, of Grafton.
Silas Holmes, of Wardsboro.
Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington.
Samuel Thibault, of Williamsville.
Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.,
Samuel Cowles, of South Londonderry, is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in environmental studies. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy.
Emma Griffith, of Halifax, is a member of the Class of 2021 and is majoring in psychology and business in the liberal arts.
Hanako Kusumi, of South Londonderry, is a member of the Class of 2023. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School.
The following area students were named to he Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Hilary McAllister, of Brattleboro.
Tyler Morris, of Brattleboro.
Samantha Tobey, of Brattleboro.
Jessica Weiner, of Brattleboro.
Sara Moye, of Vernon.
Juliana Cooley, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Vivyan Braun, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Emma Li, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Simmons University in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Emerson College in Boston, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, self-designed major, Class of 2022.
Tuckerman Wunderle, of Bellows Falls, majoring in Writing, Lit & Pub: Literature, Class of 2021.
Scott Davenport, of Brattleboro, has earned a Master of Education, Learning and Technology degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.