Kim Amidon, of Vernon, was named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Amidon, is majoring in environmental studies.
Cassandra Dunn, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Dunn is majoring in theatre.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland Maine:
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro;
Riley Patenaude, or Brattleboro;
Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River;
Emma Krzeminski, of Whitingham.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher at Curry College in Milton, Mass.:
Tyler Godin, of Vernon;
Thomas Carroll, of Vernon.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont:
Cody Cutler, of Newfane;
Taylor Goodell, of Westminster;
Rebekah Lazarek, of Westminster;
Valentina MacEachern, of Vernon;
Devin Millerick, of Vernon;
Kevin Paciulli, Brattleboro;
Scarlett Pugliese, of South Londonderry;
Kelsey Rabideau, of Dummerston;
Jessica Roberts, of Putney.
The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 4.0 at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont:
Greer Bills, of Wardsboro;
Saima Cassell, of Westminster;
Abby Chapman, of Brattleboro;
Maureen Hughes, of Westminster;
Maria Page, of West Halifax;
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro;
Veronica Stevens, of Newfane.
Caya Greenspan-Layman, of Wilmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
Emily Armstrong, of Marlboro, Class of 2023, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass.
Marissa Betit, of Vernon, was named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester, earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.
Hadley Stine, of Putney, was named to the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor List for the 2020 spring semester, having earned a GPA of at least 3.6 at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa.
Kayla Marie Leonard-Houle, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
The following area students was named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester for earning a GPA of 4.0 or higher at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center:
Teagan Bacon, Bellows Falls, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology;
Emily Mleczko, of Putney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
Jenna Ross, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester for earning a GPA of at least 3.5 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center:
Noah Johnson, of Saxton’s River, Associate of Applied of Science in Automotive Technology;
Owen Ameden, of Jamaica, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology;
Olivia Brown, of Wardsboro, Associate of Science in Radiologic Science;
Meghan Forrett, of East Dummerston, Bachelor of Science in Business & Management Technology;
Meka Dearborn, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in Applied Business Management;
Stephen White, Townshend, Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology;
Theron Wilkinson, of Bellows Falls, Bachelor of Science in Undeclared.
The following area students graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center after the 2020 fall semester:
Thomas Drummey, of West Halifax, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology;
Gary Grout, of South Londonderry, Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management, Cum Lauda;
Lucas Saunders, of Saxtons River, Associate of Applied Science in Construction Management, Cum Lauda;
Morgan Stevens, of Grafton, Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management, Magna Cum Lauda.
Michelle Marchica, of Westminster, was named to Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
The following area students graduated from Castleton University in Castelton, Vermont in December:
Abby Chapman, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies (cum laude);
Tyler Higley, of Vernon, Master of Science in Athletic Leadership.