• John Peloso, of Townshend, was recently inducted into the Lambda Epsilon Sigma honor society at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. He also recently graduated from Stonehill College.
• Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble in Findlay, Ohio. Titled “For Spacious Skies,” the concert featured music inspired by various United States national parks and state parks. The concert was presented in partnership with the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Wilkin Chair Series.
• Kimberly Day of Vernon has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health in Salt Lake City, Utah. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
• Jonathan Griffin, a Sophomore Business Administration major from West Townshend, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, N.C. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 to 3.74 for this honor.
• Kobe Bazin of Bellows Falls has been named to the president’s list for the 2023 winter term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• Kathryn Lynch of Hinsdale, N.H., has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 winter term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.69 for this honor.
• The following area students presented their senior design collection during Runway 2023 fashion show at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.:
Sophia Mark of Brattleboro presented the design collection, “2007.”
Olivia Zschirnt of Whitingham presented the design collection, “The Porcelain Collection.”
• Ella Bursky of Westminster has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Jonathan Burns of Chesterfield, N.H., majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean’s honor list for the 2023 spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.
• Shadda Cliche of Brattleboro is one of 21 students to receive the Crown & Shield Award, which honors students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service during their four years at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass.,
• Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.