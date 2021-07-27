• Elkanah Linder, of Townshend, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor. Linder is a Doctor of Pharmacy student.
• Elizabeth Longo, of Townshend, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Amy Yannizze, of Brattleboro, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. in May. Yannizze majored in marketing.
• Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. A member of the Class of 2024, Beal is majoring in chemistry.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:
Lucile Congleton, of Brattleboro.
Charles Galanes, Brattleboro.
Lydia Hazzard Leal, Brattleboro.
Ellery Witman, Brattleboro.
Hannah Geno, of Guilford.
Cecil McLaury, of Guilford.
Lauren Shott, of Stratton.
Megan Carroll, of Wardsboro.
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham.
Tristen Dionne, of Wilmington.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Amanda Conley, of Brattleboro.
Rena Dimes, of Brattleboro.
Finnlay Fisher, of Brattleboro.
Paige Mellish, of Brattleboro.
Morgan Stevens, of Grafton.
Evan Bernard, of Townshend.
Alexander Kemp, of Vernon.
Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.
Izaak Park, of Wilmington.
• The following area students were named to the student honors list for the 2021 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, which recognizes part-time students earning a GPA of 4.0:
Dakoda Carter, of Bellows Falls.
Lyn Davidson, of Bellows Falls.
Brooke Andrews, of Brattleboro.
Sandy Boyd, of Brattleboro.
Nicholas Butler, of Brattleboro.
Christina Howe, of Brattleboro.
Saren Lay, of Brattleboro.
Winter Matweecha, of Brattleboro.
Art Miess, of Brattleboro.
Glorielys Negron, of Brattleboro.
Rachel Paligo, of Brattleboro.
Jenna Rae, of Brattleboro.
Katherine Ray, of Brattleboro.
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro.
Rebecca Tatkovsky, of Brattleboro.
Alejandro Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro.
Brooke Chaney, of Guilford.
Mark Geno, of Guilford.
Jessica Hanson, of Guilford.
Margaret Lonardo, of Guilford.
Mariah Nichols, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Claire Boyd,of Jacksonville.
Christopher Clarke, of Putney.
Haley Brown, of South Newfane.
Hannah Gantt, of Vernon.
Emma Sprenger, of Wilmington.
• Samuel Kendrick, of Saxtons River, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Emerson College in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor. Boles is majoring in self-designed and is a member of the Class of 2022.
• Daphne Laurel Kinney-Landis, of Guilford, graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., in June. Kinney-Landis earned a Master of Arts in community development and planning.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Hope Divello, of Townshend, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Nina King, of Bellows Falls, who is in the hospitality and tourism management program.
• Anna Holt, of Winhall, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Maine at Farmingham. Holt received Honors for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.8.
• The following area students graduated from Elms College in Chicopee, Mass. in May:
Lynden Bunker, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Samantha Tobey, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Sara Moye, of Vernon, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Juliana Cooley, of Chesterfield, N.H., Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Vivyan Braun, of Hinsdale, N.H., Bachelor of Science in social work.
• The following area students graduated from the Vermont Tech Practical Nursing program in the spring of 2021:
Jessica Curran, of Bellows Falls.
Timothy Haineswood, of Marlboro.
Alexandra Kennedy, of East Dover.
Breanna Webb, of Vernon.
Lisa Ryan, of Wilmington.
Jessica Marsh, of Hinsdale, N.H.
• Hope Divello, of Townshend, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y, in May. Divello received a BS in biomedical engineering.
• Rachel Yrsha, of Londondary, received a Master of Medical Science degree in physician assistant studies from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md.
• Abigail Dryden, of Londonderry, was named to the dean’s honor list for the 2021 spring semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.
• Malaya Wright, of Marlboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Berea College in Berea, Ky. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• Meagan Kelly, of Westminster, was named to dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. Kelly is a member of the class of 2024.
• Gabrel Vanni-Phillips, of Newfane, was named to provost’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Spencer Fowler, of South Londonderry.
Grace MacFadyen, of East Dover.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Lynden Bunker, of Brattleboro.
Hilary McAllister, of Brattleboro.
Tyler Morris, of Brattleboro.
Jessica Weiner, of Brattleboro.
Sara Moye, of Vernon.