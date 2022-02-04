• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Andrew Clark, of East Dummerston, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Computer Software Engineering program.
Hyim Savel, of Westminster West, enrolled in the Associate of Applied Science Forestry program.
Emily Mleczko, of Putney, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Nursing program.
• Angel Baikakedi, a native of Putney and a graduate of Putney School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Students must earns a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Lucia Turino, of Putney, recently graduated from Champlain College in Burlington. Turino completed an Associate of Science degree in accounting.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Matthew Deutsch, of Spofford, N.H.
Emeline Stewart, of Wilmington.
• Payton Marie Lawrence, of Guilford, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.
• Rosalena Carignan, of West Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Northeastern University in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Carignan is majoring in mathematics/business administration.
• Wyatt Gray Rosinski, of Brattleboro, was named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the honors list for the 2021 fall semester at Community College of Vermont, which recognizes part-time students earning a GPA of 4.0:
Mason Barcomb, of Brattleboro.
Sandy Boyd, of Brattleboro.
Cuyler Cunningham, of Brattleboro.
Rena Dimes, of Brattleboro.
Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro.
Christina Howe, of Brattleboro.
Saren Lay, of Brattleboro.
Art Miess, of Brattleboro.
Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.
Rachel Paligo, of Brattleboro.
Casey Parris, of Brattleboro.
Krista Plante, of Brattleboro.
Selena Scott, of Brattleboro.
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro.
Krystal Martin, of Dummerston.
Brooke Chaney, of Guilford.
Mark Geno, of Guilford.
Ilene Sweeney, of Guilford.
Sarah Eberhard, of Londonderry.
Gretchen Rothstein, of Londonderry.
Abaigeal Lackey, of Newfane.
Laura Chapman, of Putney.
Christopher Clarke, of Putney.
Brooke Covey, of Putney.
Lori Morse, of Putney.
Martha Jordan, of South Londonderry.
Paul Jerz, of Townshend.
Pheng Singphom, of Vernon.
Meghan Tierney, of Vernon.
Alexis Grisales, of West Dover.
Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.
Elisabeth Keeler, of West Dover.
Angel Betit, of Whitingham.
Emma Sprenger, of Wilmington.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Community College of Vermont, which recognizes full-time students earning a GPA of 4.0:
Melissa French, of Bellows Falls.
Paige Rohane, of Bellows Falls.
Ada Brown, of Brattleboro.
Emily Hurley, of Brattleboro.
Jonathan Kelley, of Brattleboro.
Caitlin Lonardo, of Brattleboro.
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro.
Alejandro Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro.
Erin Jewel, of Putney.
Madison Anyan, of Townshend.
Paige Neal, of Vernon.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Community College of Vermont, which recognizes full-time students earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99:
Grace Brissette, of Bellows Falls.
Chelsea Hormor, of Brattleboro.
Avery Witman, of Brattleboro.
Ellery Witman, of Brattleboro.
Lacy Slade, of Guilford.
Skylar Tourville, of Guilford.
Hanna Hopkins, of Jamaica.
Savanna Aither, of Townshend.
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham.
Leah Madore, of Williamsville.
Lorelei Briggs, of Wilmington.
• Corey Logan, of Guilford, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in Electrical & Computer Eng. at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Communication at Straeto. All undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.:
Colin Costa-Walsh, of Putney.
Amelia Graff, of Brattleboro.
Avery White, of Townshend.
• Kaylynn Marie Gaskell, of West Halifax, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher for this honor.