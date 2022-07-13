Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Jessie Lazelle, of Wilmington, was named to dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.J. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:

Charlotte Croft, of West Dover and a graduate of Holderness School, is a rising sophomore at Hamilton.

Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry and a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, is a rising sophomore at Hamilton.

• The following area students were named to the president's honors list and dean's for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:

Adam Culver, of Grafton.

Caroline Mehner, of West Wardsboro.

Ethan Williams, of Brattleboro.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:

Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro.

Hannah Geno, of Brattleboro.

Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River.

Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro.

Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Leah Silverman, of Brattleboro.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:

Nathan Claussen, of Townshend, has a primary major of Sport Management.

Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant.

Alyssa Scherlin, of Vernon, has a primary major of Exercise Science / Pre-Athletic Training.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:

Nina King, of Bellows Falls, who is in the hospitality and tourism management program.

Travis Meggiolaro, of Dummerston, majoring in civil engineering technology.

• Erin Morrison, of Londonderry, graduated in May from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Morrison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in design.

• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:

Venus Fu, of Brattleboro.

Abigail Sargent, of Dummerston.

• Mary Howe, a rising senior psychology major at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. A graduate of Miss Hall's School, she is the daughter of Ralph Howe of Brattleboro, and Ingrid Lukas-Howe of Pittsfield, Mass.

• Samuel Kendrick, of Saxtons River, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. 