• Jessie Lazelle, of Wilmington, was named to dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.J. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Charlotte Croft, of West Dover and a graduate of Holderness School, is a rising sophomore at Hamilton.
Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry and a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, is a rising sophomore at Hamilton.
• The following area students were named to the president's honors list and dean's for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:
Adam Culver, of Grafton.
Caroline Mehner, of West Wardsboro.
Ethan Williams, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro.
Hannah Geno, of Brattleboro.
Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River.
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Leah Silverman, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Vermont, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Nathan Claussen, of Townshend, has a primary major of Sport Management.
Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant.
Alyssa Scherlin, of Vernon, has a primary major of Exercise Science / Pre-Athletic Training.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Nina King, of Bellows Falls, who is in the hospitality and tourism management program.
Travis Meggiolaro, of Dummerston, majoring in civil engineering technology.
• Erin Morrison, of Londonderry, graduated in May from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Morrison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in design.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Venus Fu, of Brattleboro.
Abigail Sargent, of Dummerston.
• Mary Howe, a rising senior psychology major at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. A graduate of Miss Hall's School, she is the daughter of Ralph Howe of Brattleboro, and Ingrid Lukas-Howe of Pittsfield, Mass.
• Samuel Kendrick, of Saxtons River, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.