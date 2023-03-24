• Liina Koch, of South Londonderry, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.92 or higher for this honor. Koch, the daughter of Philipp Koch and Michele S. Koch, is a graduate of World Class Academy. She is a first-year at Bates.
• Hailee Mattson, of Dummerston, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 for this honor.
• The following area students have been named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Ashley Bolton, of South Londonderry.
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham.
• Sam Mills, of Marlboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Simmons University in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.