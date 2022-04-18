• Zane Hlavaty, of Brattleboro, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hlavaty was initiated at the University of Massachusetts.
• Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Harris was initiated at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y.
• Elizabeth Arel, of Whitingham, performed in the spring musical "Chicago" at Western New England University, in Springfield, Mass., on April 1-2. The dazzling and satirical musical gives the audience a glimpse into how fame, justice and the media machine were portrayed in the roaring '20s.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Tyler Morris, of West Townshend.
Jessica Weiner, of Brattleboro.