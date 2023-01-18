BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is invited to join with the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont (ACCVT) in celebrating the Lunar New Year of China, Korea and Vietnam this Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, 10 Vernon St.
All ages are welcome, and you don’t have to be Asian or know anything about Asia to participate.
Come to the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center to usher in the year of the Black-Water-Rabbit. The sign of Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture and promises a period of rest and reflection after the dynamic Year of the Tiger.
The celebration will begin with a potluck, followed by traditional Chinese Dance with Li Fei Osborne, group Taiji and Qigong with Cai Xi, the Korean rope-tug and traditional New Year songs and crafts. Participants are encouraged to make their own New Year banner.
The celebration will end with a dragon parade from the museum towards Main Street to bring people luck for the coming year. Don’t miss the chance to dance with the 30-foot dragon created by an accomplished Vietnamese craftsman. According to Chinese folklore, this enormous marionette, requiring at least nine people to hold, is forever chasing the ‘heavenly pearl’ in its pursuit of wisdom.
For more information visit https://accvt.org/ or call 802-257-7898, ext. 3. On the day of event, call 802-579-9008.