BRATTLEBORO — Coffee with a Cop is back, allowing community members to ask questions and learn more about the Brattleboro Police Department’s work in local neighborhoods.
The meet and greet will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at The Works Bakery Café, an informal, neutral space at 118 Main St., to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.
For more information, contact Officer Ryan Washburn or Lieutenant Adam Petlock at 802-257-7950.