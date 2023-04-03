BELLOWS FALLS — The Connecticut River Conservancy invites the public to meet river stewards throughout the watershed and learn about upcoming priorities in support of a healthier, cleaner Connecticut River.
The organization has several new staff on board who are eager to connect with the community, address questions and strengthen local relationships.
The remaining events will be held in Bellows Falls on Tuesday, and Littleton, N.H., on April 26.
The agenda includes an introduction by interim Executive Director Ron Rhodes, followed by a presentation by the river stewards, a campaign celebration from conservancy Development Director Brett Morrison, and interactive ways for folks to share their ideas and ask questions.
The conservancy’s river stewards engage in public advocacy in support of the organization’s mission and collaborate with partners across the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut to protect and serve the river. Each event will include a presentation of the conservancy’s history and future efforts, a conversation with the local river steward, and an opportunity to share your thoughts and get involved in river conservation. Light refreshments will be served with additional activities.
RSVP at ctriver.org/events.