BELLOWS FALLS — Connecticut River Conservancy invites the public to meet river stewards throughout the watershed and learn about upcoming priorities in support of a healthier, cleaner Connecticut River in 2023. The organization has several new staff on board who are eager to connect with the community, address questions and strengthen local relationships.
The next three events will be held in Bellows Falls, and in West Lebanon and Littleton, N.H.
The conservancy's river stewards engage in public advocacy in support of the organization’s mission and collaborate with partners across the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut to protect and serve the river. Each event will include a presentation of the conservancy’s history and future efforts, a conversation with the local river steward, and an opportunity to share your thoughts and get involved in river conservation. Light refreshments will be served with additional activities.
Kate Buckman is the river steward in New Hampshire, having joined the team in September 2022. She spent much of the 25 years before that involved in marine and freshwater ecological research. She received her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Smith College and her Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program in Oceanography. Buckman worked at Dartmouth College as a member of the Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program, studying trophic transfer of mercury and assisting with community science programs in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont for over a decade before joining the conservancy. Buckman said she is excited to combine her extensive aquatic ecology experience and love of New Hampshire in advocating for river health and sustainability for the conservancy.
Kathy Urffer is the river steward in Vermont. She joined the conservancy in 2017 as river steward in Vermont and New Hampshire. She said she is glad that Buckman joined the team to increase the conservancy's capacity in the northern part of the watershed. In her role as river steward over the past six years, in addition to actively advocating for a good deal for the river during the relicensing of the Wilder, Bellows Falls and Vernon dams, Urffer has conducted community engagement events, managed river restoration projects, and worked with partners on statewide advocacy efforts to protect our waters. Urffer is the natural resources commissioner for the Windham Regional Commission and serves as a Town Meeting representative in Brattleboro.
Urffer holds a master of science degree in natural resource management from Antioch New England University, a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Rutgers University, and is a former Vermont Leadership Institute fellow from the Snelling Center for Government. She is a self-taught amateur botanist and herbalist, and enjoys relearning about the natural world through the eyes of her two children.
Meet and greet events will be held March 23 in West Lebanon, April 4 in Bellows Falls and April 26 in Littleton. The agenda includes an introduction by interim Executive Director Ron Rhodes, followed by a presentation by the river stewards, a campaign celebration from conservancy Development Director Brett Morrison, and interactive ways for folks to share their ideas and ask questions.
RSVP at ctriver.org/events.