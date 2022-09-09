BRATTLEBORO — Estey Organ Museum, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Engine House, 108 Birge St. Following a brief business meeting, where attendees will hear about accomplishments of the past year and future plans, there will be a short visit to the museum’s collection storage area. This former factory space, which is not usually open to the public, houses dozens of Estey reed organs in varying conditions of repair. Some of the organs are available for visitors to adopt and take home. This space is accessible, but caution is advised due to dim lighting and uneven flooring.
The public is invited to the Annual Meeting free of charge, and members are welcome to vote on new Board members and any motions that may come to the floor.
The museum will be open Saturdays through Oct. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.; the requested donation for non-members is $5 per adult.
The Annual Meeting is generally held in September near the anniversary of the birth of the founder of Estey Organ Company, Jacob Estey. At one time, the company (1852-1960) was the largest and best known manufacturer of reed organs in the world. Estey Organ Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, and interpret the physical and cultural heritage of the Estey Organ Company and to promote the continued use and enjoyment of Estey organs.