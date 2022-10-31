BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Humanities 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays lectures continues Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Graphic novelist Marek Bennett will present Drawing Community: Creating Comics from Shared Stories. Using examples from his work with the Vermont Reads 2022 book “The Most Costly Journey (El Viaje Más Caro)” and his “Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby” series, the cartoonist explores how the act of cartooning can help us forge connections, build empathy, and challenge set definitions of identity and belonging.
Marek Bennett leads discovery-based Comics Workshops for all ages throughout New England and the world beyond. He is the recipient of the 2021 New Hampshire Governor’s Arts Award for Art Education. His website is: www.MarekBennett.com.
A statewide nonprofit organization founded in 1974, Vermont Humanities uses the humanities to connect with people across Vermont to create just, vibrant, and resilient communities and to inspire a lifelong love of learning. Learn more at www.vermonthumanities.org.
The Brattleboro lecture series is funded through the generous support of the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. See the full series program at: https://www.vermonthumanities.org/programs/attend/first-wednesdays/library-schedules/first-wednesdays-brattleboro/.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call (802)254-5290.