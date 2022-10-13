MONTPELIER — One hundred years ago, the University of Vermont launched the state’s first radio station, which eventually became WCAX, TV channel 3. In honor of this milestone, Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced that the theme for Vermont Archives Month this October is ‘communication’ to showcase the myriad ways people have conveyed information to each other over time.
“At a time when our civic discourse is more divisive than any time I have experienced in my lifetime, this year’s Archives Month theme of ‘communication’ could not be more fitting or important,” said Secretary Condos. This theme was selected in recognition of the critical role communication plays in how successfully we all live and work together.”
“The transition from relying on textual records like pamphlets and newspapers for information sharing to broadcasting, first by radio and then television, is especially fascinating,” added State Archivist Marshall.
The Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 featuring behind-the-scenes tours and an exhibit titled “Getting the Message Out (and In).” The public records on display will have a three-pronged focus: how state government conveys information the public needs to know, how the public interacts with the government, and how the state markets itself outside of Vermont.
Other historical records repositories around the state will also be hosting events, most notably the recently reorganized Montpelier Historical Society. They will hold a public forum on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pavilion Auditorium entitled “The Golden Age of Vermont State News Coverage,” which they identify as the era from 1960 to 2000. Anne Galloway will moderate a discussion with several long-time reporters, editors, and bureau chiefs.
More information about Vermont Archives Month, including the schedule of events, can be found online at www.vtarchivesmonth.org. Inquiries can also be directed to the Vermont Historical Records Program at sos.vhrp@vermont.gov.