WILMINGTON — To celebrate the completed installation of an original artwork on the retaining wall along Beaver Street to School Street, join Wilmington Works and Payne and Elise Junker of Payne Junker Studio for a community art opening on Saturday, June 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The artists and theme for the artwork were chosen through a process of community vote in 2020, and work has gone on since then to incorporate community input into the design, engineer the installation without damage to the wall and then produce and install the sculpture. The finished product depicts the town’s natural setting, elements of its human history, as well as depicting several of Wilmington’s historic buildings in a concluding scene.
During Saturday's event, Beaver Street will be closed from East Main Street to School Street for viewing and photographing of the artwork. Parking is available at the Old School parking lot or any other public parking space in town. Spots along School Street, the Old School Community Center driveway, will be reserved for guests with limited mobility.
Enjoy music by the local duo Blind Date, as well as a set by the Southern Vermont Suzuki Violins Woodland Musician troupe. There will be free cookies from Butter Mountain Bakery, as well as lemonade and iced tea to enjoy.
Beaver Brook Children’s School will have a craft activity for children, as well as plenty of chalk available to adorn Beaver Street.
At the event, winners will be chosen for the artwork prototype raffle. Tickets to win a piece of Wilmington history are available online in advance at BeaverStreetArt.com or at the event.
This public art project was funded in part by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council, as well as a grant from the partners of the inaugural Better Places grant program, administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, support from the Deerfield Valley Rotary Club, as well as many community donations.
For more information, contact Wilmington Works at 802-234-1433 or visit Wilmingtonworksvt.com.