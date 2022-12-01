BRATTLEBORO — The Community Asylum Seekers Project invites the community to a celebratory potluck and presentation from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Putney Friends Meeting House.
A federal judge recently blocked Title 42, a policy upheld by the Biden Administration, which advocates say has had devastating effects on people trying to legally claim asylum in the United States. Now that it’s blocked — for now — attendees will learn about what lies ahead in the fight to support families fleeing violence and poverty.
CASP will also be sharing an update on the No Mas Polimigra campaign in Windham County and the fight to close loopholes in the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy, which CASP says continues to put local community members in harm’s way. No Mas Polimigra is an ongoing statewide initiative led by Vermont farmworkers, which is at a critical juncture after the passing of three successful Town Meeting Day ballot initiatives in Windham County.
Supporters who donate between now and the event will be entered into raffles for local pottery and art, with names drawn during the event. All attendees will also be entered into the raffle, and several items will be for sale, with 100 percent of proceeds going towards the mission of CASP to “cultivate a supportive community for those seeking asylum in the U.S., offering basic needs and accompanying them on their journey towards building a life in this country.”
After the presentation, attendees will be invited to celebrate by sharing a potluck of foods culturally significant to each person.
This event is free to the public, and registration is strongly suggested. Registration can be found by visiting tinyurl.com/potluckcasp or by emailing outreach@caspvt.org.