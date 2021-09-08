BURLINGTON — Community Bank N.A. recently donated $15,000 to The DREAM Program to sponsor its "Coast 2 Camp" fundraising initiative. This is the eighth consecutive year Community Bank has supported DREAM (Directing through Recreation, Education, Adventure, and Mentoring), with donations over the years totaling more than $90,000.
Camp DREAM is a free residential summer camp for children in DREAM, a non-profit organization that pairs college students with children living in low-income housing neighborhoods throughout Vermont for mentoring and adventure programming. Camp DREAM also serves youth from Boston and Philadelphia.
Each fundraising team made contributions for a variety of impact initiatives in support of DREAM’s mission to close the opportunity gap for youth in low-income housing. Initiatives included: Offering daily enrichment programming over the summer and matching college student mentors with DREAM youth, along with buying a 15-passenger van for trips. They also will be launching High School DREAM, which welcomes new mentors and mentees to the organization, and creating a new waterfront program area at Camp DREAM with kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and more.
“Not only does the Community Bank team continue to invest financially in our programs and youth, but they also show up, in person, to help us build and maintain our facilities,” said DREAM Chief Empowerment Officer Mike Foote. “Their consistent support is helping us continue programming from a distance this summer, including a virtual summer camp and other enrichment programming.”
