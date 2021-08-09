ROCKINGHAM — Join Greater Falls Connections on Wednesday, August 11 at the Rockingham Rec Center for the annual Greater Falls Connections, Celebrating Community BBQ from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This is a fun summer potluck to celebrate inspiration, community and prevention. We will be making the official announcement of this year’s ACE Award (Active Community Engagement) winner and voting on the 2021-2022 Community Advisory Board.
If you would like, you can bring a dish to share. We will provide hamburgers and hot dogs.
Contact Deb Witkus, Community Outreach Coordinator, Greater Falls Connections, at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org, or 802-463-9927 x212 for more information.