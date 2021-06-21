BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Community Bike Project recently received a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program. This grant will help to fund the Duet Wheelchair Bike Ride Service, a new program offered by the Bike Project this summer.
The program will provide seniors and others the opportunity to go for rides around the village in a bicycle powered wheelchair called the Duet. This wheelchair/bicycle combo was designed as a means of local recreation for people who may be home bound or have difficulty walking, allowing them to get out in the fresh air and stay connected with the community.
The Duet offers a fun and unique opportunity for mobility in the fresh air and sunshine, at eye level with one’s community and free of the confines of a car. With a bicycle powered wheelchair , participants have the flexibility to ride though both streets and parks. The wheelchair may be detached upon arrival at a destination, allowing for a stroll along the sidewalks, shops and farmers market as well. This will be a donation based service and run by trained volunteers.
The Bike Project’s mission is to provide the Greater Falls community a welcoming space for all to access bicycles and learn bike repair and safe riding skills; their vision is a flourishing culture of bicycling, as a means of alternative transportation, self-sufficiency and overall wellness.
For more information about the Duet Program and the Bike Project, call 802-460-0662, visit bfbike.org or email info@bfbike.org.
The Vermont Community Foundation inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. The Spark Connecting Community grant program puts building and nurturing community front and center. These grants – where a small amount can make a big difference – are intended to light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.
For more information about the Vermont Community Foundation , visit vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355.